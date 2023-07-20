RU RU
Liverpool to sell Brazilian to Saudi Arabia for €45m

Liverpool to sell Brazilian to Saudi Arabia for €45m

Midfielder of Liverpool and the Brazilian national team, Fabinho, is reportedly close to completing a transfer to the Saudi Arabian club "Al-Ittihad," as reported by journalist Nicolo Schira on Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi club will pay €45 million for the footballer, and Fabinho's salary at the Saudi club will be €25 million per year. The parties will sign a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

The 29-year-old Fabinho has been playing for Liverpool since 2018. He joined the English club from "Monaco" for a transfer fee of €45 million. He has played a total of 219 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists. During his time at Liverpool, Fabinho has won the English Premier League title, the FA Cup, the English Super Cup, the English League Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Fabinho has been representing the Brazilian national team since 2015. He has participated in 29 matches for the Brazilian side, scoring no goals and providing one assist, and has received three yellow cards.

