Liverpool star midfielder close to joining Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia

Liverpool star midfielder close to joining Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 16:31
Liverpool star midfielder close to joining Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia Photo: Instagram Fabinho / Author unknown

Midfielder of "Liverpool" and the Brazilian national team, Fabinho, is close to transferring to "Al-Ittihad" in Saudi Arabia, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the footballer has successfully completed his medical examination to finalize the transfer to the Saudi club. It was previously reported that "Al-Ittihad" will pay around 45 million euros for the Brazilian. Fabinho's salary at the new club will be around 25 million euros per year.

Fabinho has been playing for "Liverpool" since 2018, when he moved to the English club from "Monaco". The transfer fee amounted to 45 million euros. He has played a total of 219 matches in all competitions for the Merseyside club, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists. With "Liverpool," Fabinho has won the English Premier League, FA Cup, FA Community Shield, EFL Cup, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup.

Since 2015, Fabinho has been representing the Brazilian national team, where he has played 29 matches, scoring no goals, providing one assist, and receiving three yellow cards.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Al Ittihad Premier League England Pro League Saudi Arabia
