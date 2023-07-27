RU RU
Liverpool sell team captain to Al Ittifaq from Saudi Arabia

Liverpool sell team captain to Al Ittifaq from Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 13:15
Liverpool sell team captain to Al Ittifaq from Saudi Arabia Photo: Al-Ittifaq Twitter/Author Unknown

The press office of "Al-Ittihad" club from Saudi Arabia has officially announced the signing of midfielder Jordan Henderson from Liverpool and the English national team.

The Saudi club paid €14 million for the player, with the possibility of additional bonuses increasing the total transfer fee. Henderson has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

Previously, it was reported that Henderson's salary at the Saudi club will be €42 million per year.

The 33-year-old Henderson has been playing for Liverpool since 2011, joining the club from Sunderland. The transfer fee at that time was €18 million. Throughout his time at Liverpool, he played 492 matches in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists. Henderson won several trophies with Liverpool, including the English Premier League in the 2019/2020 season, the FA Cup in the 2021/2022 season, the English Super Cup in 2022, and two English League Cups in the 2011/2012 and 2021/2022 seasons. He was also part of the team that won the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.

