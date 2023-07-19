Liverpool respond to Luis Diaz offer for €50m

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter, "Liverpool" has rejected a 50 million euros bid for Colombian forward Luis Diaz from Saudi Arabian club "Al-Hilal." The Merseyside club has no intention of selling the player as he is part of the plans of their head coach, Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old Luis Diaz has been playing for "Liverpool" since January 2022, joining the English club from "Porto" for a transfer fee of 47 million euros. He has participated in 47 matches for Liverpool, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists. Diaz's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. While playing for Liverpool, he won the FA Cup in the 2021/2022 season, the English Super Cup in 2022, and the English League Cup in the 2021/2022 season.

Since 2018, Diaz has been playing for the Colombian national team, appearing in 39 matches, scoring nine goals, providing one assist, and receiving two yellow cards.