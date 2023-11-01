Liverpool narrowly defeated Bournemouth, while Chelsea confidently defeated Blackburn in the EFL Cup

On November 1, the EFL Cup matches took place with Liverpool playing away against Bournemouth, and Chelsea playing at home against Blackburn.

Bournemouth - Liverpool - 1:2

In the first half, Liverpool took the lead in the 31st minute with Cody Gakpo scoring the goal. No more goals were scored before half-time. After the break, Liverpool continued to dominate possession, but Bournemouth was sharper. In the 64th minute, Justin Kluivert scored a goal to equalize the score. However, a few minutes later, Liverpool took the lead again. Darwin Nunez scored on the 70th minute, assisted by Alexander-Arnold.

Chelsea - Blackburn - 2:0

The "Blues" started the match confidently, pressing Blackburn's goal. In the 30th minute, Benoît Badiashile scored a goal to put Chelsea ahead. Immediately after the break, the hosts doubled their lead. Raheem Sterling secured Chelsea's advantage with a beautiful strike into the far corner. The Pochettino-led team wins 2-0 and advances to the quarter-finals.

Everton - Burnley - 3:0

At the start of the match, James Tarkowski scored the first goal. Everton had less possession in the first half but was much more dangerous and could have extended their lead. They saved this for the second half. In the 53rd minute, Amadou Onana scored a goal to double the advantage. And in injury time, Ashley Young put the final touch on the match by scoring the third goal. Everton defeated Burnley and advanced to the quarter-finals.

Ipswich - Fulham - 1:3

Fulham opened the scoring on the ninth minute. Harry Wilson was the scorer. Fulham dominated on the football field, but they couldn't score more goals. Right at the start of the second half, Rodrigo Muniz doubled the lead on the 50th minute. On the 77th minute, Tom Cairney scored the third goal for Fulham. Ipswich reduced the gap a few minutes later, but they couldn't do more.