Main News Football news Liverpool is first, Arsenal second. What would the Premier League standings look like without VAR

Football news Today, 10:29
In the current Premier League season, VAR intervened 25 times during matches, altering the initial decisions made by the referee.

ESPN reports that the tournament table would look as follows if the video assistant referee system did not exist:

"We are not suggesting that VAR decisions were incorrect - we are merely considering what might have occurred had the video assistant referee not been in place, and the initial decisions remained in effect," as stated in their post.

Only the initial VAR intervention is taken into account. In this scenario, VAR decisions are reverted to the referee's original call. Consequently, if a goal was disallowed due to offside, it would be counted as a goal. If a penalty was initially canceled but then awarded through VAR, it would stand. Likewise, if a team scored a goal through a penalty or an incorrect offside decision reversed by VAR, the goal would not be counted.

Considering these factors, the Premier League table would place Liverpool in the top position with 22 points, Arsenal in second place with 20 points, and Tottenham in third place with 19 points.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Premier League England
