Liverpool have found a replacement for Salah

Liverpool are interested in Real Madrid and Brazil winger Rodrigo Goes.

According to Fichajes sources, such a transfer will become likely after the current leader of the English club, Mohamed Salah, leaves the team in January.

If the Egyptian leaves, the British plan to acquire the Brazilian footballer from the Madrid club.

Previously, the media wrote about the interest of the Saudi Al-Ittihad in the Egyptian player. The local football great wanted to buy Salah back in the summer, but negotiations ended unsuccessfully. The footballer himself allegedly was not against this option, but the parties could not agree on his transfer.

Mohamed Salah has been playing for Liverpool since 2017, and his contract with the English club runs until 2025. The star footballer has already played five matches for Liverpool this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

As for Rodrigo, he moved to Real Madrid in 2019. Last season he played 59 matches, scored 19 goals and made 11 assists.