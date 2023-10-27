Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker

Napoli's striker Victor Osimhen has come into the interest of Liverpool, as reported by Calciomercato.

According to sources, issues in negotiations between Victor Osimhen and Napoli regarding the striker's new contract may lead to him leaving the club next summer. There is currently no consensus not only regarding the salary, which the Nigerian wants to increase from 4.5 to 9 million euros, but also regarding the release clause. Osimhen's agent wants a more affordable price, while Napoli's president, De Laurentiis, is looking for around 200 million euros.

If the situation is not resolved, the striker may leave the club. Chelsea and Liverpool are among the contenders for Osimhen. "The Reds" have already taken decisive steps and established direct contacts with the player's entourage.

It's worth noting that Chelsea's management is considering the possibility of acquiring Napoli's striker and Nigerian national team player Victor Osimhen. The transfer could take place during the upcoming winter transfer window.

This season, Osimhen has played 10 matches for Napoli in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing one assist. The player's contract with the Italian club is valid until the end of June 2025. According to the internet portal Transfermarkt, Osimhen's current market value is 120 million euros.