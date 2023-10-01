RU RU NG NG
Liverpool FC has spent over two full matches this EPL season playing in shorthanded situations

Football news Yesterday, 22:20
Yasmine Green
Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters

Liverpool FC has competed for 192 minutes and 41 seconds with at least one player fewer than their opponents, as reported by Opta. This duration equates to more than two complete matches or three hours. In the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers holds the second position in this numbers, having been reduced to ten men for 70 minutes and 38 seconds.

Liverpool FC has already received four red cards in the current season. Alexis MacAllister was sent off in the match against Bournemouth. Virgil van Dijk received a red card in the game versus Newcastle United. Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were both shown red cards in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs as well.

Interestingly, Liverpool FC managed to score four goals while playing with a numerical disadvantage, achieving this feat in each of the three aforementioned matches.

