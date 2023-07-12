Liverpool could buy Juventus striker

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool is interested in Juventus forward and Italian international Federico Chiesa.

The English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. Liverpool sees the Italian as a potential replacement for their Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah. Juventus is willing to part ways with the 25-year-old forward, as he is demanding a significant increase in salary. However, the club expects a transfer fee of at least €50 million for him. Newcastle United is also reportedly interested in Chiesa.

Chiesa started his career at Fiorentina before joining Juventus in the summer of 2020 for a transfer fee of €42.5 million. He has played a total of 94 matches for the Turin club in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 20 assists. His contract with Juventus runs until the summer of 2025. With Juventus, Chiesa won the Coppa Italia in the 2020/2021 season and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2020.

Since 2018, Chiesa has been representing the Italian national team. He has played 42 matches for the national team, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. Chiesa was also part of the Italian squad that won the UEFA Euro 2020 championship.