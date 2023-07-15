RU RU
Liverpool close in on Manchester City midfielder

Liverpool close in on Manchester City midfielder

Football news Today, 15:30
Liverpool close in on Manchester City midfielder Photo: Calvin Phillips Instagram / Unknown

"Liverpool" is showing interest in the midfielder from Manchester City and the English national team, Calvin Phillips, according to a tweet from TheAnfieldTalk.

According to the source, the Merseyside club could acquire the player in the summer transfer window. The coaching staff of Liverpool sees the English midfielder as a potential replacement for Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who is close to a move to "Al-Ittihad" in Saudi Arabia.

27-year-old Phillips has been playing for Manchester City since 2022. He joined the club from Leeds. The transfer fee amounted to €49 million. In the previous season, the midfielder played 21 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing no assists. Phillips won the English Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League as part of Manchester City. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.

Phillips has been playing for the English national team since 2020. He has participated in 27 matches for the English national team, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He has also received four yellow cards.

