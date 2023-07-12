Liverpool captain turns down lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia

According to journalist Ben Jacobs on Twitter, Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has turned down a move to Al-Ittifaq in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi club reportedly offered the 33-year-old player a lucrative personal contract. However, the captain of Liverpool has decided not to change clubs as he hopes to represent the England national team at the 2024 European Championship. Henderson believes that playing in Europe will increase his chances of being selected for the national team in the continental tournament.

Henderson has been playing for Liverpool since 2011, having joined the club from Sunderland. His transfer fee was €18 million. He has made a total of 492 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists. With Liverpool, Henderson has won the Premier League title in the 2019/2020 season, the FA Cup in the 2021/2022 season, the English Super Cup in 2022, the English League Cup twice in the 2011/2012 and 2021/2022 seasons, the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.