Liverpool captain close to joining Saudi Arabian club

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter, "Liverpool" captain Jordan Henderson is close to a move to a club in Saudi Arabia. He has reportedly agreed to a contract with "Al-Ittihad," which will be valid until the summer of 2026. His salary at the Saudi club is said to be 42 million euros per year.

Previously, it was reported that the English club wanted to receive at least 25 million euros for their captain.

The 33-year-old Henderson has been playing for "Liverpool" since 2011 when he joined the club from "Sunderland" for a transfer fee of 18 million euros. He has played a total of 492 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 33 goals, and providing 61 assists. During his time at Liverpool, Henderson has won several major titles, including the English Premier League in the 2019/2020 season, the FA Cup in the 2021/2022 season, the English Super Cup in 2022, two English League Cups in the 2011/2012 and 2021/2022 seasons, the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.