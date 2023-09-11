Liverpool and Manchester City are competing for the West Ham defender

Liverpool are ready to compete with Manchester City for West Ham center-back Nayef Agerd, according to the Sun.

It is reported that Jürgen Klopp is aware that reinforcements are needed in the center of defense. Defenders Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip are already 32 years old, Joe Gomez is 26, Konate is 24, but they cannot establish themselves in the main team.

That's why Jürgen Klopp turned his attention to the central defender of West Ham United, Agerd. He moved to Anglia in 2022 and became the main central defender. The Moroccan made 33 appearances and helped West Ham win the Conference League. Liverpool's scouts are following the football player.

Nayef Agerd can easily enter and strengthen the Liverpool squad, because he has good experience in the Premier League. However, there is information that Manchester City is also interested in this central defender. Although pundits note that Guardiola's team does not have such a problem with this position, it is believed that they will not be involved in a serious fight for Nayef Agerd.