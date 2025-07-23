Lionel Messi's wife takes sons on holiday to Italy—without her husband

Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Lionel Messi, headed to Lake Como for a vacation with her friend Daniella Semaan, who is married to Cesc Fàbregas. Antonela shared snapshots of her Italian getaway on her Instagram page.

Read also: Messi announces the launch of Messi x Stanley 1913 drinkware collection

She posted several photos posing with her friend, as well as pictures of her sons Thiago, Ciro, and Mateo. It looks like, while her husband is tied up with work, Antonela decided to treat herself and the kids to a little break.

Their destination was the home of Daniella Semaan, wife of Cesc Fàbregas. The family lives in Como, where Cesc serves as head coach of the local side. Fàbregas and Messi are also long-time friends, having played together back in their Barcelona youth days.

As soon as news broke of Antonela’s trip to Como, rumors immediately surfaced that Messi might soon make a move to Italy to join his friend’s squad.

It’s worth noting that under Fàbregas’s guidance, Como finished 10th in Serie A this past season.