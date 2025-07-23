Lionel Messi will miss the MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX stars. What's the reason?

On the night of Thursday, July 24, the MLS All-Star Game against the best of Mexico's Liga MX will take place. However, it has been confirmed that Lionel Messi will not be participating in this high-profile showdown.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine football genius will skip this exhibition match as he needs rest after playing five full matches in a row immediately following the FIFA Club World Cup.

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. Soccer Federation might suspend Messi for one game due to his decision to opt out of the traditional All-Star Game, which is held before the start of every season.

Reminder: On Thursday, July 24, the annual clash between MLS stars and the top players from Mexico’s Liga MX will take place at Q2 Stadium in Texas. Usually, the brightest talents from both leagues are featured in this showcase event.