RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Lionel Messi will miss the MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX stars. What's the reason?

Lionel Messi will miss the MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX stars. What's the reason?

The All-Star Game — without the Argentine legend.
Football news Today, 12:48
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lionel Messi will miss the MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX stars. What's the reason? Getty

On the night of Thursday, July 24, the MLS All-Star Game against the best of Mexico's Liga MX will take place. However, it has been confirmed that Lionel Messi will not be participating in this high-profile showdown.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine football genius will skip this exhibition match as he needs rest after playing five full matches in a row immediately following the FIFA Club World Cup.

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. Soccer Federation might suspend Messi for one game due to his decision to opt out of the traditional All-Star Game, which is held before the start of every season.

Reminder: On Thursday, July 24, the annual clash between MLS stars and the top players from Mexico’s Liga MX will take place at Q2 Stadium in Texas. Usually, the brightest talents from both leagues are featured in this showcase event.

Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FCI Levadia 0 - 0 Iberia 1999 Today, 12:30 Europa Conference League
FCI Levadia
0
Iberia 1999
0
58’
Brann 1 - 0 Salzburg Today, 13:00 Champions League
Brann
1
Salzburg
0
44’
Silkeborg 1 - 0 KA Akureyri Today, 13:00 Europa Conference League
Silkeborg
1
KA Akureyri
0
45’
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
14:00
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
TNS
-
FC Differdange 03
-
14:00
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:45 Champions League
Shelbourne
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:45
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
-
FC Milsami Orhei
-
15:00
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Paide Linnameeskond - : - AIK 24 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Paide Linnameeskond
-
AIK
-
11:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:16 QPR officially unveil young South African footballer Football news Today, 12:51 Official: Marcus Rashford is a Barcelona player Football news Today, 12:48 Lionel Messi will miss the MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX stars. What's the reason? Football news Today, 11:31 Banyana Banyana doctor provides update on Gabrielle Salgado’s condition Football news Today, 11:04 Hato's agent confirms talks with Chelsea Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Cole Palmer relaxes in Ibiza amid rumors of breakup with girlfriend Football news Today, 10:37 Staying put? Zitha Kwinika returns to training with Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 10:36 The home stretch! Napoli signs Vanja Milinković-Savić Lifestyle Today, 10:11 "Work." Neymar shares photo from a vibey gym training session Football news Today, 10:10 Following the trends. Portuguese club Arouca unveils new signing with a clever twist
Sport Predictions
Football 24 july 2025 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football 24 july 2025 Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Football 24 july 2025 Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores