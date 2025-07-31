Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami kick off Leagues Cup with a win. What did the Argentine do?

On the night of Thursday, July 31, Inter Miami hosted Mexican side Atlas in the first round of the Leagues Cup.

Neither team managed to find the net in the first half, though the hosts carved out several promising chances. Atlas held firm until the break, but conceded early in the second half.

Telasco Segovia put Inter Miami ahead after a decisive assist from Lionel Messi. The home side controlled the tempo and looked set to secure the win, but in the 80th minute, they allowed an equalizer.

It seemed the match was destined to end in a draw. However, in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Lionel Messi delivered another pinpoint pass, and Marcelo Weigandt seized the opportunity, firing home the winning goal.

Inter Miami start their Leagues Cup campaign with a hard-fought but crucial 2-1 victory. Their next match is set for the night of Sunday, August 3, against Necaxa.