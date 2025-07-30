Rodrigo De Paul Cleared for Inter Miami Debut

Rodrigo De Paul is officially eligible to make his first appearance for Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, when the team hosts Atlas FC in their Leagues Cup opener at Chase Stadium, MLSsoccer.com reported. The Argentine midfielder has received the necessary paperwork and could debut at 7:30 pm local time.

The 31-year-old joins on loan from Atlético Madrid, with a purchase option that extends through the 2029 MLS season. Nicknamed “El Motorcito” for his relentless energy, De Paul reunites with fellow Argentina star Lionel Messi, his teammate in the 2022 World Cup and two Copa América titles (2021, 2024).

Miami's midfield now boasts De Paul, Sergio Busquets, and rising talents like Telasco Segovia, Federico Redondo, and Benjamin Cremaschi.

The Herons return to a tournament they won in 2023, fueled by Messi’s transformative arrival. After facing Atlas, Inter Miami will play Necaxa (Aug. 2) and Pumas UNAM (Aug. 6). They must finish in the top four of the overall Leagues Cup standings to advance to the quarterfinals.

