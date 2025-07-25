Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba suspended for one MLS match
Inter Miami are set to play a regular season MLS match against Cincinnati, but Mascherano's side will have to do without two of their key stars and team leaders.
Details: According to journalist Franco Panizo, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba will not feature in the next MLS match. The reason: both refused to participate in the MLS All-Star exhibition game against the Liga MX All-Stars.
It was previously reported that if a player called up for the All-Star Game fails to participate without an official medical note or league approval, he is automatically handed a one-game suspension.
