Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba suspended for one MLS match

Inter Miami are set to play a regular season MLS match against Cincinnati, but Mascherano's side will have to do without two of their key stars and team leaders.

Details: According to journalist Franco Panizo, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba will not feature in the next MLS match. The reason: both refused to participate in the MLS All-Star exhibition game against the Liga MX All-Stars.

MLS commissioner Don Garber’s prepared statement on the suspensions of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba:#InterMiamiCF #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/4Q4HyrxDhl — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) July 25, 2025

It was previously reported that if a player called up for the All-Star Game fails to participate without an official medical note or league approval, he is automatically handed a one-game suspension.

Reminder: Lionel Messi and Stanley 1913, the reusable food and drink container brand, have announced the launch of a new Messi x Stanley 1913 product collection as part of their ongoing collaboration.