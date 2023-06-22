Lewandowski responds to $150 million offer from Saudi Arabia

Forward for Barcelona and the Polish national team, Robert Lewandowski, has declined a move to Saudi Arabia, according to Meczyki.pl.

According to the source, one of the Saudi clubs offered the player a salary of 150 million euros per year. However, the forward did not want to leave the Catalan club.

In the current season, the 34-year-old Lewandowski has played 46 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.