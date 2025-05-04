RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lewandowski hopes to play against Inter. Decision date revealed

Lewandowski hopes to play against Inter. Decision date revealed

Football news Today, 05:06
Miguel Solomons
Lewandowski hopes to play against Inter. Decision date revealed

Robert Lewandowski sustained an injury in the match against Celta and has already missed four games. However, there is a chance he could return to the pitch for the upcoming clash with Inter.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the striker himself is eager to feature in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League tie against Inter. However, a final decision has yet to be made. Everything will become clear within the next 24 hours.

Hansi Flick previously stated that Wojciech Szczęsny would play in the next two matches. At the same time, he emphasized his delight at Marc-André ter Stegen's return.

The match against Inter is scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, at 21:00. The fixture against Real will take place on Sunday, May 11, at 16:15 Central European Time.

Reminder: In La Liga, Barcelona have gone unbeaten for 15 consecutive matches. The last time they enjoyed such a run was in April 2022. Additionally, for the first time since the 2018/2019 season, the team has surpassed the 90-goal mark in the competition.

Latest News
