Lewandowski could play against Inter in the UEFA Champions League

Robert Lewandowski missed several matches due to injury, but fans won’t have to wait much longer to see him back on the pitch.

Details: Barcelona’s head coach Hans-Dieter Flick revealed that Lewandowski’s recovery is going very well, and he could feature in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League.

Quote: “He may be back for the second leg against Inter. Robert is showing an extremely high level and his progress has far exceeded our expectations. We’ll see. He’s a true professional and always works hard to be in top shape. There’s a chance he’ll be on the field on Tuesday,” said the German specialist.

The first encounter between Barcelona and Inter ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw. The return match will take place on Tuesday, April 6, at San Siro.

Reminder: Ter Stegen will get some game practice in Barcelona’s upcoming La Liga match against Valladolid. The coaching staff is pleased with the goalkeeper’s current form and confident he’ll handle the league’s bottom side.