Lewandowski admitted that he has problems

The Polish striker of Barcelona Robert Lewandowski did not hide the fact that at the moment he is not in his best shape.

According to the star footballer, he needs to try to return to his former condition.

"I need to maintain my level and get back on the right track. With every game I feel that my tone is getting better. Every season is different and this season is very busy. We have a lot of matches and in my opinion it is important not only to start the season well , but also finish it strong," said the attacking leader of the Catalan club.

Lewandowski also noted that his experience helps him.

“Sometimes it's harder for me to play against two centre-backs and in those cases I have to create chances on my own. In the last two games, I didn't have many opportunities because I didn't get many balls,” he added.

In three matches of the new season, the star striker recorded only one goal on his own, and once again he gave an assist to a partner. The Catalans have seven points after three games of the new season.