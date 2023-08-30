RU RU NG NG
Main News Lewandowski admitted that he has problems

Lewandowski admitted that he has problems

Football news Today, 04:00
Photo: Barcelona Twitter

The Polish striker of Barcelona Robert Lewandowski did not hide the fact that at the moment he is not in his best shape.

According to the star footballer, he needs to try to return to his former condition.

"I need to maintain my level and get back on the right track. With every game I feel that my tone is getting better. Every season is different and this season is very busy. We have a lot of matches and in my opinion it is important not only to start the season well , but also finish it strong," said the attacking leader of the Catalan club.

Lewandowski also noted that his experience helps him.

“Sometimes it's harder for me to play against two centre-backs and in those cases I have to create chances on my own. In the last two games, I didn't have many opportunities because I didn't get many balls,” he added.

In three matches of the new season, the star striker recorded only one goal on his own, and once again he gave an assist to a partner. The Catalans have seven points after three games of the new season.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match
Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby Football news 28 aug 2023, 17:46 Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby
Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news 28 aug 2023, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news 28 aug 2023, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:23 Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Haaland has been named the best player of the season in the EPL: the Norwegian has already reacted Football news Today, 04:00 Lewandowski admitted that he has problems Football news Today, 03:02 Newcastle captain almost said goodbye to his life during a brawl outside a nightclub (video) Football news Today, 01:54 Nottingham Forest reach deal for Portuguese striker from Arsenal Football news Today, 01:35 Aston Villa join battle for seasoned Barcelona defender Football news Today, 01:20 Manchester United tell Bayern the price for the Scot McTominay Football news Today, 00:50 Napoli announce signing of Danish midfielder Football news Today, 00:00 PSG offered 65 million euros and Ekitika for the French striker Football news Yesterday, 17:13 Galatasaray, Braga and Young Boys advance to Champions League Football news Yesterday, 16:40 Joao Felix is ready to move to the club from Saudi Arabia, but on one condition
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sampdoria vs Venezia prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football Today AEK vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football Today PSV vs Glasgow Rangers prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Rakow prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Qarabag vs Olimpia Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Ajax vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Aberdeen vs Hacken prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023