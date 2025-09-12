RU RU ES ES FR FR
Leo Messi's wife Antonela congratulates their son Mateo on his birthday

She penned a heartfelt post
Lifestyle Today, 04:58
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Leo Messi with his sons Photo: https://www.instagram.com/antonelaroccuzzo / Author unknown

Lionel Messi is the proud father of three sons, all born during his marriage to Antonela Roccuzzo. One of their boys, Mateo, celebrated his birthday yesterday, September 11, and Antonela marked the occasion with a touching message on her Instagram page.

She posted a photo of Mateo, captioned with warm birthday wishes.

"Happy birthday, Matu 🎂❤️ The one who always makes us laugh, fills our home with joy, and hugs us tightly! Funny, cheerful, happy — it's wonderful to celebrate your birthday today and always! We love you, little one 🎂."

It's worth noting that Mateo is the middle son of Leo and Antonela, born in 2015, and he just turned 10. The couple's eldest son, Thiago, was born on November 2, 2012, while the youngest, Ciro, arrived on March 10, 2018.

As a reminder, Messi recently played what is likely his final home match for the Argentine national team. Leo has not ruled out retiring from international football after the 2026 World Cup.

