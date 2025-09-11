RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Adidas unveils new F50 Vis10n boots dedicated to Lionel Messi

Adidas unveils new F50 Vis10n boots dedicated to Lionel Messi

Honoring a legend
Lifestyle Today, 05:47
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Leo Messi in the match against the Venezuelan national team Photo: https://www.instagram.com/leomessi / Author unknown

Leo Messi once again takes center stage in Adidas' latest product release. The football icon announced on his Instagram page the launch of the new F50 Messi Vis10n boots now available for purchase.

Messi posted a photo featuring the new Adidas boots, captioned: “for those who read the game. introducing Messi VIS10N, available now. 💫,” signaling that the boots are already on sale.

It's noted that the colorway of these boots echoes the F50i Messi edition from 2009, paying tribute to the legendary Messi and Guardiola era at Barcelona.

It's also worth mentioning that Messi has already played in the new boots. He debuted them during a training session with the Argentina national team and then wore them in an official match against Venezuela in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The boots proved to be lucky for Leo — he netted a brace in that game.

Additionally, that match turned out to be truly memorable for Messi, as it was likely his last appearance for the Argentina national team on home soil.

Related teams and leagues
Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
Related Team News
Otamendi Confirms He Will Retire from Argentina After 2026 World Cup Football news Yesterday, 17:34 Otamendi Confirms He Will Retire from Argentina After 2026 World Cup
Argentina Outline World Cup Roadmap With Friendlies and Finalissima Ahead Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Argentina Outline World Cup Roadmap With Friendlies and Finalissima Ahead
Ecuador Defeats Argentina 1-0 in Guayaquil to Close World Cup Qualifying Football news 09 sep 2025, 21:25 Ecuador Defeats Argentina 1-0 in Guayaquil to Close World Cup Qualifying
Lionel Scaloni and Ángel Di María Football news 09 sep 2025, 06:24 "He should be given a lifetime contract" - Ángel Di María praises Lionel Scaloni
Beccacece Denies Quotes and Praises Argentina Football news 08 sep 2025, 18:30 Beccacece Denies Quotes and Praises Argentina
Lionel Messi with Argentine singer Charly Garcia Lifestyle 06 sep 2025, 10:08 Legends meet: Leo Messi connects with renowned Argentine singer Charly García
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores