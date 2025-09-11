Adidas unveils new F50 Vis10n boots dedicated to Lionel Messi

Honoring a legend

Leo Messi once again takes center stage in Adidas' latest product release. The football icon announced on his Instagram page the launch of the new F50 Messi Vis10n boots now available for purchase.

Messi posted a photo featuring the new Adidas boots, captioned: “for those who read the game. introducing Messi VIS10N, available now. 💫,” signaling that the boots are already on sale.

It's noted that the colorway of these boots echoes the F50i Messi edition from 2009, paying tribute to the legendary Messi and Guardiola era at Barcelona.

It's also worth mentioning that Messi has already played in the new boots. He debuted them during a training session with the Argentina national team and then wore them in an official match against Venezuela in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The boots proved to be lucky for Leo — he netted a brace in that game.

Additionally, that match turned out to be truly memorable for Messi, as it was likely his last appearance for the Argentina national team on home soil.