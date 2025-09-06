RU RU ES ES FR FR
Legends meet: Leo Messi connects with renowned Argentine singer Charly García

Leo was delighted to make the acquaintance
Lifestyle Today, 10:08
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lionel Messi with Argentine singer Charly Garcia Photo: https://www.instagram.com/leomessi / Author unknown

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi met with the country's musical legend Charly García. Leo shared photos with the singer on his Instagram page.

Messi posted several pictures alongside García, captioning them, "What a tremendous pleasure to meet you, maestro! You are a legend, @charlygarcia!"

It's worth noting that Carlos García, better known by his stage name Charly García, is one of Argentina's most celebrated rock musicians, producers, and composers. The songs performed by the now 73-year-old artist have become a cornerstone of Argentina's cultural landscape.

García was known to be friends with Maradona, supporting him during the scandal at the 1994 World Cup when Diego was disqualified for doping.

Additionally, yesterday Leo Messi likely played his final match for the national team in Argentina. A beautiful farewell ceremony was held in his honor at the stadium in Buenos Aires.

