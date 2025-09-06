A special evening: Messi comments on what could be his farewell match in Argentina

Thanked everyone for their support

Argentine national team legend Lionel Messi may have played his final match on home soil. After the game, the football icon shared his emotions in a post on his Instagram page.

Read also: Messi Skips Ecuador Trip to Focus on Inter Miami and MLS Push

Messi posted photos from the match against Venezuela, which took place last night.

"A special evening that still leaves me speechless with emotion. Heartfelt thanks to everyone for your love and constant support. Whatever happens and whatever the future holds, only God knows... Vamos Argentina!" read the caption to his post.

It is worth recalling that it had previously been reported that this match would likely be Messi’s farewell appearance for the national team on home turf in Argentina. He has also yet to decide whether he will take part in the 2026 World Cup, which will be held next summer.

Additionally, it was announced yesterday that Leo will not play in the final qualifying match, which Argentina will play in Ecuador on September 10.