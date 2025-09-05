Messi Skips Ecuador Trip to Focus on Inter Miami and MLS Push

Lionel Messi lit up Buenos Aires with a brace in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela, but he will not travel for the team’s final World Cup qualifier. According to TyC Sports, the captain agreed with head coach Lionel Scaloni to return early to Florida and rejoin Inter Miami ahead of a decisive stretch in Major League Soccer.

Messi explained the choice after dealing with a recent injury. “I talked to Leo. He decided I should rest. I had an injury that kept me out for 15 days, and although I feel fine now, we preferred to avoid another trip and game. We are fighting for MLS, and that’s an objective,” he said.

Scaloni echoed the reasoning, telling reporters that Messi finished “pretty fatigued” and would not play in Guayaquil against Ecuador on September 9. The coach added that it was “deserved for him to spend time with his family” following an emotional farewell at home.

The decision means Messi will remain tied with Ecuador’s Iván Hurtado on 72 appearances, falling short of setting a new record for most games in South American qualifiers. He did, however, extend his all-time scoring mark to 36 goals and moved to the top of the current campaign with eight. His immediate focus now turns to Inter Miami and the MLS run-in.