Leo Messi reacts to Inter Miami's win in their first Leagues Cup match

Leo Messi reacts to Inter Miami's win in their first Leagues Cup match

Argentine star pleased with the victory
Football news Today, 05:09
Messi vs Atlas in the Leagues Cup Photo: https://www.instagram.com/leomessi / Author unknown

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has shared his emotions following his team's victorious start in the Leagues Cup. The football legend posted a message on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Messi uploaded photos from the match against Mexican side Atlas, captioning them with a short, succinct phrase: “We begin @leaguescup 2025 ✅”.

It's worth noting that the American side kicked off the tournament on a high note, securing a 2-1 win. Messi didn't score in the match, but he made his mark with two decisive assists to his teammates.

Additionally, Inter Miami are set to play two more Leagues Cup matches over the next week—facing Mexican clubs Necaxa and Pumas UNAM.

Incidentally, according to insider reports, despite swirling rumors, Leo Messi is planning to stay at Inter Miami for several more years. It's reported that the Argentine will extend his contract with the club until 2028. Messi's current deal with the Florida side runs through the end of this year.

