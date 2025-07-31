True luxury! Messi spotted sporting incredibly rare and expensive Rolex watch
Lionel Messi appears to be a genuine aficionado of high-end, ultra-rare watches. The Argentine superstar was recently seen wearing a dazzling timepiece that stands out not only for its staggering price tag but also for its exclusivity.
- Read also: Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami kick off Leagues Cup with a win. What did the Argentine do?
The football icon was spotted in the stands at an Inter Miami match with a Rolex Daytona Barbie on his wrist. According to The Sun, this watch is crafted from 18-carat yellow gold and features pink sapphire accents. The dial is adorned with a pink pattern, perfectly complemented by a matching strap.
It's reported that this watch has never been available for public sale and is part of a limited edition series consisting of just 10 pieces. The accessory is said to be valued at over £700,000.
Messi's collection also includes other jaw-dropping timepieces. Among them are a Rainbow Rolex Daytona worth £505,000, a Patek Philippe Nautilus Perpetual Calendar in white gold valued at over £442,000, a Rolex Daytona Giraffe at £293,000, and several others.