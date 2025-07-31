True luxury! Messi spotted sporting incredibly rare and expensive Rolex watch

Lionel Messi appears to be a genuine aficionado of high-end, ultra-rare watches. The Argentine superstar was recently seen wearing a dazzling timepiece that stands out not only for its staggering price tag but also for its exclusivity.

The football icon was spotted in the stands at an Inter Miami match with a Rolex Daytona Barbie on his wrist. According to The Sun, this watch is crafted from 18-carat yellow gold and features pink sapphire accents. The dial is adorned with a pink pattern, perfectly complemented by a matching strap.

It's reported that this watch has never been available for public sale and is part of a limited edition series consisting of just 10 pieces. The accessory is said to be valued at over £700,000.

Messi's collection also includes other jaw-dropping timepieces. Among them are a Rainbow Rolex Daytona worth £505,000, a Patek Philippe Nautilus Perpetual Calendar in white gold valued at over £442,000, a Rolex Daytona Giraffe at £293,000, and several others.