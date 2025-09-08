Legendary! Vinicius shares photo with Ronaldo and Ronaldinho in Nike ad

Brazilian legends

Current Brazil national team star Vinicius Junior starred in a Nike advertisement alongside iconic former Brazil internationals Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. The forward shared the stunning photos on his Instagram page.

Vinicius posted snapshots posing with the legendary duo, captioning them with the phrase “Attack formed 🔟7️⃣9️⃣🇧🇷👀”. It's worth noting that Vinicius wears the number 7 for the national team, Ronaldo famously donned the number 9, and Ronaldinho the iconic number 10.

For the record, Ronaldo is a two-time World Cup champion (1994, 2002) with Brazil. Ronaldinho, alongside ‘O Fenômeno’, also lifted the trophy in 2002—the last time Brazil claimed football’s most coveted prize.

At the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, Ronaldo was absolutely sensational, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer before clinching the Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player. Ronaldinho, meanwhile, delivered an unforgettable moment with his audacious long-range goal against England in the quarterfinals.