Legendary Raúl Albiol returns to Serie A. World and European champion to sign with Pisa

The former Real Madrid player has no plans to hang up his boots
Football news Today, 12:39
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Veteran Spanish defender Raúl Albiol is set to undergo a medical in Pisa on Monday, according to journalist Alfredo Pedullà.

The World Cup winner and two-time European champion with the Spanish national team has embraced the idea of returning to Italy, met with the management of the Serie A newcomers, and agreed on the terms of the deal. Remarkably, the player will celebrate his 40th birthday next week.

It's worth noting that Albiol has been a free agent since his contract with Villarreal expired. He joined the Yellow Submarine from Napoli in 2019. The defender spent six years with the Partenopei, winning the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup.

