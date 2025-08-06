RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Legendary FIFA and UEFA referee Deniz Aytekin announces retirement

Legendary FIFA and UEFA referee Deniz Aytekin announces retirement

A long and eventful career comes to an end.
Football news Today, 08:28
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Deniz Aytekin officiates the Bundesliga match between Borussia M and Freiburg Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images

One of the most flamboyant referees of the modern era is set to leave top-level football.

Details: According to SkySport, 47-year-old German referee Deniz Aytekin has decided to retire at the end of the upcoming season.

Alongside Aytekin, Tobias Welz and Frank Willenborg are also preparing for their final season in professional football. All three had already informed the federation of their decision before the start of the new season.

Aytekin himself commented on his decision as follows:

"It is important to me to be seen as someone who is present and valued, not to leave when doubts begin to arise. That's why my goal is to officiate one more season with full focus and enjoyment, and then look back on a long, positive, and eventful career," Aytekin said.

Deniz Aytekin began his career in 2008, when he officiated his first Bundesliga match between Hertha and Energie. Since then, he has been the man in the middle for numerous high-profile encounters—including the 2017 DFB-Pokal final between Eintracht and Borussia, as well as the infamous Champions League clash between Barcelona and PSG, where the Catalans staged a historic comeback to win 6-1.

On the international stage, Aytekin has refereed 21 Champions League matches and has been named "Referee of the Year" in Germany three times.

Reminder: Renowned referee Felix Brych named the greatest diver in the history of his refereeing career

Latest News
Sport Predictions
