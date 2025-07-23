Famous referee Felix Brych names the biggest diver of his entire career

The German referee has shared his thoughts on players who simulate fouls.

Details: In an interview with Focus, 49-year-old German referee Felix Brych revealed who he considers the greatest diver in football history:

"Today, it's much harder for divers because we have VAR. Back in the day, I knew exactly who they were. Neymar was a legend—and deservedly so. The more his face contorted in agony, the calmer I remained, letting play continue. A player who is truly injured lies motionless; he doesn't roll around on the ground," Brych said.

Brych also pointed out that nowadays, players have become much more skilled at simulating fouls during matches:

"These days, they sell these fouls much more convincingly. I often assessed the situation based on the players' reactions. If they looked at me first, it was probably nothing serious. But if they were more concerned about the blow they received, that was a different story," he explained.

Felix Brych has been a referee since 2007. He has officiated several Champions League and Europa League finals, as well as matches at the World Cup and European Championships. In 2021, Felix Brych announced the end of his legendary refereeing career.

