EA SPORTS has unveiled updated gameplay for EA FC 26

We've already seen the first trailer for the upcoming edition of the football simulation EA FC 26, and now the company has revealed updated gameplay details.

Details: On the official EA SPORTS FC page, a video showcasing the new gameplay was presented. The developer notes that these changes were implemented in response to numerous requests from the game's fanbase.

Here are all the new gameplay features set to arrive in EA FC 26:

Two presets

Refined fundamentals

Community-inspired features and updates.

Overhauled gameplay, powered by your feedback. Here are all the new gameplay features coming to #FC26:



We also previously reported that an upcoming update might bring a reworked player career mode. According to the community page FC CONCEPTS, EA may introduce an open world to the player career mode in one of the future editions.

Reminder: EA FC 25 remains the most popular football simulator in the world, but the developers recently faced serious criticism. The controversy arose from a goal celebration added to the game that mimics the movements of a chimpanzee.