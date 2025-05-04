Legendary coach. Roberto Mancini could take charge of Milan this summer

Milan is considering Roberto Mancini as one of the main candidates for the head coach position. The Italian manager is on the shortlist for the role, which could soon become vacant, according to Sempre Nilan.

The club is expected to part ways this summer with Sérgio Conceição, who replaced Paulo Fonseca last December but failed to turn things around. The Rossoneri management aims to launch a new era for the team and plans to appoint an Italian specialist for the job.

It's worth recalling that the 60-year-old Mancini boasts an impressive trophy haul. He has won Serie A with Inter, claimed the Premier League title with Manchester City, and lifted domestic cups with Fiorentina, Lazio, and Galatasaray. Most notably, in 2021, he led the Italian national team to European Championship glory.