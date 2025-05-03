Italy considers moving the Milan derby to Australia

The legendary derby between Milan and Inter could be played on neutral ground outside Italy next season.

Currently, the clubs are waiting for FIFA's approval to hold domestic league matches abroad. Once granted, Serie A is ready to consider moving the match outside the country, according to Il Corriere della Sera.

Serie A clubs have received an offer to stage one league match in Australia. The Milan derby is currently one of the most obvious candidates, especially since San Siro will be closed for renovations from January 10 to February 8, 2026, ahead of the 2026 Olympic Games set to take place in the city. The stadium is also scheduled to host the opening ceremony of the event.

As a result, the home ground for both Milan and Inter will be unavailable during this period, making the prospect of holding the derby in Australia a timely solution for Serie A.

However, Inter is not taking this proposal seriously at the moment, while Milan appears open to considering it.

