Football news Today, 00:50
Legendary Bonucci close to joining Bundesliga club

Defender of Turin's Juventus and the Italian national team, Leonardo Bonucci, might transfer to Berlin's "Union," as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the German club is ready to negotiate with the Italian player. However, Bonucci himself has not yet made a final decision. Earlier, it was reported that he could move to Amsterdam's "Ajax."

Recall that the leadership of Juventus decided to exclude Bonucci from the main squad. This decision shocked the player, but he accepted it. Thus, Bonucci will have to train separately from the team. In addition, he did not go on the club's tour to the USA. Juventus took away the captain's armband from the player and handed it over to Brazilian defender Danilo.

The reason for this decision was the player's high salary. He earns 12 million euros per year, and his contract is valid until the summer of 2024.

Bonucci first transferred to Juventus in the summer of 2010. The transfer fee was 15.5 million euros. In the summer of 2017, he was bought by Milan for 42 million euros. A year later, Bonucci returned to Juventus for 35 million euros. In total, he has played 502 matches for the Turin club in all tournaments, scoring 37 goals and providing 10 assists.

For the Italian national team, Bonucci has played 121 matches, scored eight goals, and provided seven assists.

