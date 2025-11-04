ES ES FR FR
Legacy. Jude Bellingham breaks Iker Casillas’ UEFA Champions League record

A record from Bellingham.
Football news Today, 13:54
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid travelled to face Liverpool, and even a few hours before kickoff, the Royal Club’s star midfielder had already made history.

Details: Jude Bellingham started the match against the Merseysiders, marking his 50th appearance in a Champions League starting lineup. He broke Iker Casillas’ record to become the youngest player ever to reach that milestone. Bellingham is 22 years and 128 days old, while Casillas was 22 years and 155 days when he set the previous record.

Reminder: Our team has prepared a special quiz ahead of the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid showdown. The rules are simple – name all the players who have represented both the Reds and Los Blancos. Can you get a perfect score?

