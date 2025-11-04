Legacy. Jude Bellingham breaks Iker Casillas’ UEFA Champions League record

A record from Bellingham.

In the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid travelled to face Liverpool, and even a few hours before kickoff, the Royal Club’s star midfielder had already made history.

Details: Jude Bellingham started the match against the Merseysiders, marking his 50th appearance in a Champions League starting lineup. He broke Iker Casillas’ record to become the youngest player ever to reach that milestone. Bellingham is 22 years and 128 days old, while Casillas was 22 years and 155 days when he set the previous record.

Youngest players to make 50 Champions League appearances:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jude Bellingham (22y & 128d)

🇪🇸 Iker Casillas (22y & 155d)

🇪🇸 Cesc Fàbregas (22y & 331d)

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé (22y & 339d)

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (23y & 166d)



Some list he's beaten 👏 pic.twitter.com/gF0Vx9Qd7x — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 4, 2025

