Leeds want to sign US national team player coached by Frank Lampard

Daniel Farke needs to strengthen the attacking line.

The transfer could take place as early as January.

Details: According to reputable source Football Insider, 27-year-old Coventry City and US national team striker Haji Wright has attracted serious interest from a Premier League club—specifically, Leeds.

It is reported that the Peacocks' head coach, Daniel Farke, personally wants Wright in his squad, believing he would be a quality addition to an attack that has struggled to impress for Leeds this season.

Leeds are ready to make an official offer in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Wright joined Coventry City in 2023 from Turkish side Antalyaspor for €9 million. This season, the American has netted 9 goals in 14 matches—matching the total number of goals scored by Leeds in the Premier League so far.

Wright's market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €10 million, and his current contract with Coventry runs until 2027.

