Piotr Zielinski could leave Inter? Leeds show interest in midfielder

The 31-year-old Pole may continue his career in England

Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski could be on his way out of Inter Milan this winter, with an English club entering the race for his signature.



Details: According to Football Insider, a Premier League club is keen on signing the 31-year-old Inter midfielder, Piotr Zielinski. Leeds United have been monitoring the player for some time and are staunch admirers of his abilities.

Worth noting: Lazio vs Juventus prediction and betting tips 26 Оctober 2025

The report states that Leeds had already shown strong interest in Zielinski over the summer, but no formal offers were made. Now, Inter appear open to letting the player go, and the Yorkshire side are ready to make a move.

This season, Piotr Zielinski has featured in eight matches for Inter, spending just 280 minutes on the pitch and providing one assist. His current contract with Inter runs until 2028, and he is valued at €10 million by Transfermarkt.



See also: Conflict erupts in Serie A's central match. Lautaro Martínez and Antonio Conte engage in a heated exchange