LeBron James' son conducted a training session at the Los Angeles Lakers' facility

LeBron James' son, Bronny, conducted a training session at the Los Angeles Lakers' facility, as reported by James.

Bronny participated in the training, showcasing his skillset. Present at the Lakers' base were LeBron, Anthony Davis, league executives, and some NBA stars.

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford, after witnessing the session, stated that Bronny is doing everything right, admitting he would watch him even if he didn't know he was LeBron's son.

Previously, the 19-year-old Bronny declared for the draft. He also entered the transfer portal in the NCAA, giving him the chance to return for a second year but switch colleges.

It is worth noting that the Los Angeles Lakers might select Bronny James in the NBA draft. The team has already interviewed the 19-year-old player in Chicago.