The midfielder is set for his Amakhosi debut this weekend

Lebohang Maboe says he is ready to give his all for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their game against AS Simba tomorrow.

Lebohand Maboe is hungry to make a name for himself at Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder looks set to make his debut for Chiefs tomorrow in the Caf Confederations Cup first leg second preliminary round.

Maboe, 31, signed for Chiefs in the off-season and comes with huge expectations and experience to the Naturena side.

“I’m happy that I’m back from injury and I’m planning to work hard to catch up with the rest of the guys who have been active,” said Maboe on FarPost.

“I’m energised and ready to give it my all if given a chance, but will also share my experiences with my teammates to ensure we advance to the group stages.”

Maboe missed the previous round due to registration delays so is new striker Khanyisa Mayo.

Like Maboe, Mayo also travelled with the team to DRC and as new signings the weight on their shoulders is twice as high.

They are seen as the players who should take Chiefs to better heights than before. Both players will be hoping to start in Lubumbashi at TP Mazembe Stadium for the 3pm clash.