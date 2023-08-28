Lazio reach deal for French midfielder

RU RU NG NG
AS Roma has reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Olympique de Marseille and the French national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club will pay €13.5 million for the player. This amount could increase due to bonuses. To complete the transfer, the Rome-based club still needs to agree on the personal contract terms with the French player.

The 24-year-old Guendouzi has been playing for Marseille since the summer of 2021. He joined the French club from Arsenal on a loan deal. A year later, Marseille exercised their option to buy the player. The transfer fee was €11 million. He has played a total of 103 matches for Marseille in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 19 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. Previously, he also played for Lorient and Hertha BSC.

Guendouzi has been playing for the French national team since 2021. He has played a total of seven matches for the French national team, scored one goal, provided one assist, and received one yellow card.

