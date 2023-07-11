Lazio leader agrees to move to Al Hilal

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić of Lazio and the Serbian national team has made the decision to move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

According to the source, the Saudi club will pay €40 million for the 28-year-old player. Additionally, Al-Hilal will sign a multi-million euro contract with Milinković-Savić that will run until the summer of 2026.

It is worth noting that European top clubs have shown interest in Milinković-Savić for several years, but a transfer never materialized.

Milinković-Savić has been playing for Lazio since 2015, joining the Italian club from Genk in Belgium. The transfer fee amounted to €12 million. In total, the midfielder has made 341 appearances for Lazio in all competitions, scoring 69 goals and providing 59 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. During his time at the Roman club, Milinković-Savić won the Coppa Italia in the 2018/2019 season and also claimed the Supercoppa Italiana title twice in 2017 and 2019.

Since 2017, Milinković-Savić has been representing the Serbian national team. He has earned 43 caps, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists, while also receiving four yellow cards.