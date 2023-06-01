"Lazio" is interested in the striker of "Juventus"

The Rome-based club "Lazio" is showing interest in Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik, who is currently playing for "Marseille" on loan from "Juventus," according to Corriere dello Sport.

According to the source, Lazio is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the upcoming summer transfer window. In the Lazio squad, Milik could potentially become the successor to veteran team member Ciro Immobile. However, the transfer is only possible if Juventus does not exercise their priority right to purchase the player for seven million euros.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Milik has played 40 matches in all competitions for Juventus, scoring nine goals and providing one assist.

