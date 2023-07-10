EN RU
Lazio interested in signing Napoli striker

AS Roma is interested in Napoli's forward and Italian national team player Matteo Politano, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla on Twitter.

According to the source, Roma is considering acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. However, at the moment, 29-year-old Politano is seen as a secondary option for Lazio. The primary target for Roma remains winger Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo.

Politano has been playing for Napoli since January 2020. He joined the Neapolitan club on a loan deal from Inter for €2.5 million. In the summer of 2021, Napoli exercised their option to buy the forward for €21 million. Politano has played a total of 146 matches for Napoli in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing 18 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. Prior to his time at Napoli, he played for Roma, Perugia, Pescara, and Sassuolo.

Politano has represented the Italian national team since 2018. He has played 10 matches for Italy, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

