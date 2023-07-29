Lazio in talks to sign Manchester United star

According to Sky Sport Italia, Italian club Lazio has expressed interest in midfielder Fred from Manchester United and the Brazilian national team.

The source indicates that Lazio could potentially acquire the player during the upcoming summer transfer window. Lazio's management is considering Fred as a possible replacement for Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, who recently moved to Al-Hilal. Manchester United is open to selling Fred but is seeking a transfer fee of at least €15 million. Turkish club Galatasaray and English club Fulham are also reportedly interested in the Brazilian midfielder.

Fred, who is 30 years old, has been playing for Manchester United since the summer of 2018 when he transferred from Shakhtar Donetsk. The transfer fee at the time was €59 million. During his time at Manchester United, he has played a total of 213 matches, scoring 14 goals, and providing 19 assists. His current contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

For the Brazilian national team, Fred has been playing since 2014. He has earned 32 caps for the team, providing three assists, but has yet to score a goal. Additionally, he has received five yellow cards while representing Brazil.