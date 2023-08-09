RU RU
Lazio announce €12m signing for Danish striker

The press service of AS Roma on their official website has announced the transfer of right winger Gustav Isaksen from Danish club Midtjylland and the Danish youth national team.

The Italian club paid €17 million for the player. This amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Isaksen, 22, is a product of Midtjylland's youth academy. He has been part of the main squad of the Danish club since 2019. In total, the winger has played 139 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 18 assists. With Midtjylland, Isaksen became the Danish champion in the 2019/2020 season and also won the Danish Cup in the 2021/2022 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

From 2020 to 2022, Isaksen played for the Danish youth national team. He has played 19 matches for the Danish national team, scoring six goals and providing three assists. He has also received two yellow cards.

