Laporta's rival asks him to resign as Barcelona president

Football news Today, 05:24
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Victor Font, the main rival of Joan Laporta in the previous Barcelona presidential elections, sent a letter requesting his resignation from the position.

"Dear President, I am reaching out to you regarding the deep concerns of many club members about Barcelona's progress in the economic, social, and institutional spheres - areas that must function well if we want sporting success to accompany us. Not long ago, I shared my diagnosis of the situation with our members in a letter, which is attached to this document.

As you recall, at the beginning of your term, I provided you with our plan. I remain at your disposal to provide any assistance. However, given the complexity of the moment and judging by the unsatisfactory results achieved since 2021, if you do not feel capable of leading 'Barça' forward, we ask you to resign. We represent a new generation of leaders and are ready to transform the club, modernize it, and permanently restore it to its deserving place", the letter states.

As reported by Diario Sport, Font and many other members of Barcelona's board are also unhappy with Laporta's decision to dismiss Xavi after the end of the season.

Today, it became known that Barcelona has reached an agreement with former Bayern Munich and German national team coach Hansi Flick.

Barcelona has already guaranteed second place in La Liga this season.

